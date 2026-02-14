Two bits of context before we dive into Wuthering Heights’ President’s Day/Valentine’s Day weekend (or, in this case, specifically Friday) domestic box office. First, this overall four-day weekend is likely to be down around 29% from last year’s respective $181 million Fri-Mon holiday frame. That’s mostly because even a disappointing opening weekend for a comparatively ill-received Marvel Studios movie is still going to be high above that of most would-be tentpoles. The other two openers of that weekend, Sony’s Paddington in Peru and the domestic arrival of CMC’s Ne Zha 2, opened far below the combined likes of Sony’s GOAT, Amazon MGM’s Crime 101 and Briarcliff’s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. So, the differential is mostly that WB’s Wuthering Heights opening pretty well for an R-rated romantic melodrama is still going to open with about 1/3 of what Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World did a year ago.

He loves me, he loves me not?

Second, this is the first time in a while that Hollywood has opened a genuinely big deal “chick flick” (not a criticism) on Valentine’s Day weekend. That’s partially about the industry not making/releasing more films aimed at women; an evergreen issue, even if this year might be an exception. However, just as the Star Wars prequels and the Shrek movies opened the weekend before Memorial Day weekend (ditto Avatar movies launching just before Christmas), the would-be V-Day event film has often opened the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The likes of How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, Just Go with It, The Vow, the Fifty Shades sequels, and Heart Eyes opened before the holiday. Of course, the industry was once robust enough that He’s Just Not That into You and Dear John could open a week before Confessions of a Shopaholic and Valentine’s Day: The Movie with “everybody wins” results.

Part of the scheduling concerns what day Valentine’s Day falls on each year. This is the first time since 2015 that V-Day has fallen on a Saturday, which gave a day-two boost to Fifty Shades of Grey ($36 million on Saturday from a $30 million Friday) in 2015. Likewise, Safe Haven opened on a Thursday in 2013 because, well, February 14 fell on a Thursday that year. Ditto About Last Night opening on Friday the 14th in 2014, or Hitch opening with a $43 million Fri-Sun launch the weekend of February 11, then grossing another $7.5 million (29%) on Monday the 14th, for essentially a $50 million four-day opening weekend. With all that contextual trivia out of the way, how did this year’s court-appointed Valentine’s Day movie perform on its first day? Well... they can’t all be Fifty Shades of Grey or Valentine’s Day.

