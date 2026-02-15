Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights topped the Fri-Mon domestic box office with $40 million in North America, with a $42 million overseas total giving the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starring romantic melodrama a $82 million global launch. This marks Warner Bros.’ ninth straight chart-topping domestic debut and (for what it’s worth) the studio’s eighth title out of nine since A Minecraft Movie last April to open with at least $35 million $34.8 million (you couldn’t find an extra $200k?). Yes, I was optimistically hoping that it would really break out and end up somewhere between (among President’s Day biggies) Bob Marley: One Love ($51 million in 2024) and Valentine’s Day: The Movie ($63 million in 2010). However, a subjectively disappointing debut is not the same as an objectively lousy opening weekend.

