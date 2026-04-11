Most of the punditry around Universal’s You, Me & Tuscany (which looks to open with around $8.5 million for the weekend) has been in relation to filmmaker Nine Lee’s (presumably accurate) claims that Hollywood is using the film’s performance as a barometer for the commercial viability of “Black rom-coms.” As vexing as that would be, for all the obvious reasons, that is (I hope) not the only noteworthy thing about Universal’s $18 million cotton candy-deep crowdpleaser. It is also (almost/essentially) Will Packer’s first big-deal, major-studio, theatrically-bound genre flick since just before COVID shut down the world’s theatrical ecosystem six years ago. Meanwhile, the fact that the Hailee Berry/Regé-Jean Page-led romantic comedy plays like a newfangled (and Italy-set) riff on Sandra Bullock’s top-billed breakout 1995 hit While You Were Sleeping should not be seen as a coincidence. That’s what Packer has done best for over 15 years.