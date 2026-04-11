'You, Me & Tuscany' Marks A Fine Return For Will Packer's "Rip Off, Don't Remake" Formula
From ‘Obsessed’ in 2009 until ‘Little’ in 2019, Packer found fortune and glory producing remakes, rehashes and genre approximations but with Black leads as added value.
Most of the punditry around Universal’s You, Me & Tuscany (which looks to open with around $8.5 million for the weekend) has been in relation to filmmaker Nine Lee’s (presumably accurate) claims that Hollywood is using the film’s performance as a barometer for the commercial viability of “Black rom-coms.” As vexing as that would be, for all the obvious reasons, that is (I hope) not the only noteworthy thing about Universal’s $18 million cotton candy-deep crowdpleaser. It is also (almost/essentially) Will Packer’s first big-deal, major-studio, theatrically-bound genre flick since just before COVID shut down the world’s theatrical ecosystem six years ago. Meanwhile, the fact that the Hailee Berry/Regé-Jean Page-led romantic comedy plays like a newfangled (and Italy-set) riff on Sandra Bullock’s top-billed breakout 1995 hit While You Were Sleeping should not be seen as a coincidence. That’s what Packer has done best for over 15 years.