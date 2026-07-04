In all of the “not Minions and Monsters” Friday box office punditry…

Young Washington gets sequel announcement (spoiler: George pulls an Anakin) after $7.6 million Friday

Mini-review for Young Washington

Toy Story 5 is falling faster than its Pixar peers, so it might have to settle for only earning “the vast majority of the money” instead of “all the money.”

Supergirl plunges 80% on Friday, set to earn about as much by day ten as Superman earned on day one

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day holds firm on Friday and passes $100 million

Obsession arrives on PVOD, holds firm, moves further up “leggiest wide release of the post-Batman era” list

Backrooms gets a post-credit deleted scenes reel and benefits accordingly