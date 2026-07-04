'Supergirl' Plunges 80% on Friday as 'Young Washington' Debuts With $7.6M
Despite its PVOD availability, 'Obsession' is holding firm and will soon become among the very leggiest wide release movies of the post-'Batman' box office era
In all of the “not Minions and Monsters” Friday box office punditry…
Young Washington gets sequel announcement (spoiler: George pulls an Anakin) after $7.6 million Friday
Mini-review for Young Washington
Toy Story 5 is falling faster than its Pixar peers, so it might have to settle for only earning “the vast majority of the money” instead of “all the money.”
Supergirl plunges 80% on Friday, set to earn about as much by day ten as Superman earned on day one
Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day holds firm on Friday and passes $100 million
Obsession arrives on PVOD, holds firm, moves further up “leggiest wide release of the post-Batman era” list
Backrooms gets a post-credit deleted scenes reel and benefits accordingly
And more!