A24 scored its third-biggest Fri-Sun domestic debut ever with The Drama. The $28 million anxiety-including romantic comedy, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as an about-to-be-wed couple whose nuptials are imperiled when one of them gets a little too honest and drops a past-tense truth bomb, earned $14.4 million in its North American debut. That puts it, sans inflation, above Heriditary ($13.5 million in June 2018) and below only Marty Supreme ($17 million amid a $27 million Thurs-Sun Christmas weekend wide expansion in December 2025) and Civil War ($25.7 million in April 2024) among the studio’s best opening weekend grosses. This opening occurred just shy of two years after Amazon MGM Studios’ Challengers. That tennis-centric romantic melodrama opened with $15 million in late April 2024. It might be time to “call it” in terms of Zendaya being a no-franchise-required “butts in seats” movie star.