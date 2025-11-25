Zooptopia 2 (2025)

108 minutes/rated PG

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Written by Jared Bush

Produced by Yvett Merino

Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Idris Elba, Shakira, Patrick Warburton and Quinta Brunson

Music by Michael Giacchino

Opening the week of November 26 courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

Zootopia was, just under ten years ago, essentially Disney’s definitive “why Disney kicked ass in the 2010s” theatrical release. Yes, Iger and friends acquired Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm as Alice in Wonderland launched a wave of “live-action remakes or revamps of classic Disney toons” just as audiences were pivoting from actors and actresses to franchises and marquee characters. Sure, not every such film was excellent, and yes, the late-2010s domination was overly reliant on Marvel, Star Wars, and animated output. That said, the likes of Rogue One (the one Dirty Dozen-ish movie of the 2020s that killed off its entire ensemble), Iron Man 3 (“The Power of Nightmare for kids”) and Cinderella (a live-action remake that used the story’s regressive elements as a starting point for character development) were generally *better* than most of the tentpole-sized movies being offered up by the competition. At the very least, they used the protection of a safe IP or brand to color outside the lines.

That often meant something as simple as “What if actors who looked like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega headlined our new Star Wars trilogy?” or “What if rumblings that Tangled would be our last fairy-tale princess toon were a total lie?” Other times, it was making a revisionist Sleeping Beauty that revamped the villain’s origin story into I Spit on Your Grave or Ms. 45 for daughters and mothers. Obvious differences in quality notwithstanding, Maelficent beat Mad Max: Fury Road to the punch in terms of the“righteously angry feminism” thing. Anyway, as one of three animated releases set for 2016, alongside the seemingly more important Finding Dory and Moana, I expected Zootopia to be a just-for-laughs visual wonderland. I did not expect it to be a meticulously plotted “Shane Black does The X-Files with minimal compromises for that PG-rating” mystery thriller that brought much of the racism-specific subtext present in many a 1940s film noir right up to the self-critical surface.

Thanks to a sky-high (then and now) $236 million in China alongside its leggy $341 million domestic run, Zootopia became the second wholly original movie to top $1 billion worldwide alongside James Cameron’s first Avatar. Moreover, its sheer quality, not just as a topical melodrama but as *movie,* personified why Disney came to rule the prior decade. Simplistically speaking, when Disney was releasing Zootopia, its rivals were releasing The Secret Life of Pets and Angry Birds. Disney “won” that era partially by releasing movies like Zootopia that were much, much better than they needed to be, admittedly at a time when folks still showed up to original animated features. That’s a lot of baggage for a nine-year-later sequel, especially one whose sensibilities seemingly now run contrary to Disney’s public statements and/or behind-the-scenes meddling. Whatever the case, Zootopia 2 feels like a mid-2010s Disney gem. It’s the best (non-20th Century Studios) film Disney has released in theaters, animated or otherwise, since Encanto.

