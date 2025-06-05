'Karate Kid' Gets 'Suits LA'-ed

Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends continues to make Jumanji the exception to the rule. At the same time, Bring Her Back shows that, in ways mostly positive but slightly negative, moviegoers might be clued in to A24’s fright flight shenanigans. Could the Karate Kid flick have performed better if it were more closely tied to Cobra Kai? Might Bring Her Back’s inexplicably positive viewer scores result in Philippous being forced by A24 to make an even darker, grimmer, and more relentlessly unfun horror film next time out? Can Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning reach Dead Reckoning’s $575 million global cume? All of these questions and more are… well, not answered but certainly discussed!

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson posed seven key questions related to the various major theatrical releases scheduled for June.

Jeremy Fuster provided an update on the machinations related to attempts to rejuvenate, via increased tax credits, California’s flailing in-state entertainment ecosystem.

Lisa Laman discussed how Lionsgate found itself going from the studio that started trends to one that, comparatively speaking, chases them.

Ryan Scott’s not-quite “Tales from the Box Office,” but I’m still counting it, detailed the first time a Tom Cruise-led action movie squared off against Disney’s Lilo & Stitch at the global box office.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria