Dinos in a Fern Field

Longtime Jurassic super-fan (and more recent Clown in a Cornfield mega-fan) Ryan Scott returns to the fourth chair to talk about dinosaurs and movies about dinosaurs. The numbers ($148 million over five days in North America and $322 million worldwide) are unquestionably huge, even without IMAX screens. However, this standalone, presumably one-and-done entry still sparks questions about where the franchise can or should go for the inevitable next chapter. Cowardly Ryan slightly disagrees with courageous Scott about whether Universal and Amblin should go full “Jonathan Sayles’ Jurassic Park IV.” Meanwhile, Scott throws out his daughter’s rather good pitch that he probably shouldn’t have uttered without copywriting, Lisa suggests uh… cloning Ronald Reagan (?), and Jeremy is completely indifferent beyond the financial results.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson examined how well Sinners performed here and abroad compared to other horror films and live-action original hits. Spoiler - Sinners is a winner.

Jeremy Fuster discussed what is essentially an 18-month slump for Blumhouse, as M3GAN 2.0 will mark their eighth film in a row to gross under $80 million worldwide.

Lisa Laman argued (correctly) that Hollywood shouldn’t let Jurassic have a near-total monopoly on big movies featuring big dinosaurs.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future.

