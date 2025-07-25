Superman Knows What You Smurfed Last Summer!

Our guest, longtime film journalist and current Fangoria Managing Editor Meredith Borders, joins us all the way from Germany to discuss how Superman is inspired by and appeals to fans of Smallville, as well as to what extent The Smurfs is still popular in Europe. We all agree that A) Superman is absolutely becoming a “normal people (at least in North America) give a damn” event movie, B) trying to legacy-sequel-ize I Know What You Did Last Summer was a doomed and depressing prospect, and C) Eddington was always fated to be more blogged about then seen. Also, Jeremy Fuster explains why Paramount wasn’t neccessarily looking at global box office for a yay/nay verdict on Smurf, while all parties give their thoughts as to why Clark Kent continues to remain a mostly domestic-skewing property even as Peter Parker and Steve Rogers have become global superstars.

A disclaimer/apology - Because I recorded this from my hotel room bathroom in an area with unreliable wifi, I asked Lisa Laman to essentially take the lead so that my potential blipping in-and-out wouldn’t impact the overall episode. The irony is that my internet held through just fine, but because my secondary travel microphone didn’t cooperate, I ended up sounding like an assthemtic frog being drowned in a bathtub. So, if you feel like hitting “skip 15 seconds” whenever you hear my strained vocals, I won’t be offended. Everyone else sounds great and so, noting that I only kept a minimum of my own ramblings this time out, 75-80% of the episode sounds right as rain.

