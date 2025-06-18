For ‘Materialists’ Girls, When the ‘Dragon’ Is Enuf

Due to a false alarm regarding potentially malfunctioning Wi-Fi, we ended up with two special guests for the price of one. Kirsten Acuna, who recently started a new gig as a staff editor at People Magazine, dropped by to discuss the second of three high-profile live-action remakes for 2025. Meanwhile, since we weren’t sure if Jeremy Fuster would be able to make it, Aaron Neuwirth made his third appearance since early March, seemingly trying to stake his claim as the Steve Martin of The Box Office Podcast.

The topics for this episode aren’t exactly surprising. However, we discussed why How to Train Your Dragon performed so well, particularly considering the actual box office results of the 2010-2019 animated trilogy, and whether other DreamWorks titles can justify such a “real-world” makeover. We noted the relatively strong domestic debut for A24’s Materialists. Meanwhile, Jeremy’s passionate displeasure with the dramedy’s misleading marketing, as reflected in the comparatively mixed audience scores, sparked a back-and-forth over the values and vices of selling a less mainstream genre flick as a comparative crowdpleaser.

I'm on Ohio time and trying to post this before we leave for Cedar Point, so there won't be any "in terms of the written word" this week. Mea culpa.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Kirsten Acuna - People Magazine

Aaron Neuwirth - The Code is Zeek

