You Either Die a ‘Skyfall’ or Live Long Enough to Become a ‘Spectre'

Jeremy gets (rightfully) angry about bad-faith online discourse concerning Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake, Lisa cowered in terror at Plinky’s moist eyeballs, Scott rolled his eyes at Final Reckoning’s needless past-tense Mission: Impossible callbacks, while all of us share varying degrees of disappointment with both big-deal Memorial Day weekend releases. Commercially, they of both kicked relative amounts of butt, with Lilo & Stitch setting a record for the holiday and Mission: Impossible scoring a franchise-best domestic and global weekend. This weekend’s deep thought: When Hollywood bothers to put out a decent volume and variety of movies in theaters, those movie theaters can still pull record-setting box office.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson compared the $77 million domestic debut for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning to the inflation-adjusted openings of the previous seven installments.

Jeremy Fuster and his Wrap compatriots delved into the overall trends amid the recently completed slew of earnings reports from various entertainment and tech conglomerates.

Lisa Laman argued that Disney should start making “live-action remakes” of animated films that never actually made it to the silver screen.

Ryan Scott’s “Tales from the Box Office” concerns, of course, the 25th anniversary of the (still awesome, dammit) Mission: Impossible 2.

