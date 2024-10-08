The Day The Clown Cried

Joker: Folie à Deux lost its wheels and laid an egg, but we four cranky box office pundits aren’t going to let him get away.

- Ryan Scott rages at the irresponsible budgeting, knowing full well that the reported $190 million budget didn’t go to the below-the-line employees.

- Lisa Laman decries the notion of a guy like Todd Phillips getting carte blanche to craft an inherently uncommercial flick.

- Jeremy Fuster lays out a valid artistic defense for what Joker 2 was trying to be about, even while we all agree that it failed in terms of how it was about it.

- Scott Mendelson emphasizes the specificity of the original Joker’s lightning-in-a-bottle success. He also laments the potential collateral damage this all-time commercial whiff might cause regarding what gets made and who gets blamed.

- All four of us agree that, hey, at least this means Terrifier 3 might top the domestic box office this weekend, so… huzzah?

In terms of the written word…

Ryan’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which A) is among the most profitable horror movies ever made and B) launched what would eventually launch a franchise with the most confusing continuity (“Do your thing, cuz…”) and the least consistent naming patterns (is it “Chain Saw” or “Chainsaw”?!) in Hollywood history.

Last week, I linked to Jeremy’s deep-dive into California’s attempts to combat an industry-wide exodus that has seen films and shows travel to almost anywhere other than California (or the United States) thanks to generous tax rebates and related financial incentives. It’s an incredibly important ongoing story for the entire industry if you haven't read it.

Lisa discussed the history of Tim Burton’s earlier works being an inspiration for the drag community. And, oh, her leadline for her Joker 2 box office report made me laugh. It’s a very deep cut.

For those who came in late, Ryan has an in-print story in the latest issue of Fangoria. So, if you’re so inclined, it’s volume 2, issue 25.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

