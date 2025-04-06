Jason Statham Killed 'A Unicorn'!

Pardon the tardiness for this one, I made a losing bet with myself that I’d have time to put this one out amid the week spent in Las Vegas at CinemaCon. Action For Everyone podcast host Mike Scott joins us to discuss Jason Statham’s latest commercial triumph as well as the cultural circumstances that have changed so that the kids no longer go up for “cool movies for cool kids” flicks like Death of a Unicorn. Lisa Laman notes Jason Statham’s shockingly sturdy two-decade run as a movie star, and finds a hilariously accurate comparison point for Working Man’s not-quite-scary human traffickers. Jeremy Fuster speculates as to what this latest Amazon MGM Studios success means for their (now affirmed) promises to provide a stable slate of theatrical programmers. All parties discuss how Snow White’s implosion will impact Disney’s run of live-action remakes.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson’s CinemaCon coverage - Sony, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount and Disney. I think my Amazon write-up is “the best,” although I confess to skipping the Angel Studios because A) it was at an ungodly 8:00 a.m. on my birthday, B) come what may, we can expect 8-12 films a year that gross between $10-$20 million give or take a breakout here and there and C) I’m going to hell anyway.

Jeremy Fuster dropped an unholy amount of stand-alone posts (as is per the requirement when you’re on the breaking news desk at such an event), so A) here’s *his* Angel Studios report (sigh, I guess he’ll see heaven and shit), B) this accurate headline made me chuckle and C) here’s his “Pro” stories for the week, namely an interview with Cinema United CEO Michael O’Leary about (among other more important items) the name change which will no longer have anyone wondering if they know where the nukes are and the circumstances behind Jennifer Salke’s exist from Amazon.

Lisa Laman calls for Dear Evan Hansen and Disney’s Snow White songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to be exiled from Hollywood for their recent crimes against movie musicals. I’m not sure I agree, since I didn’t mind Dear Evan Hanson and The Greatest Showman’s tunes are catchy as all… Wait… they did that “Speechless” song from the live-action Aladdin?! On second thought, take them to be tortured!

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” concerns the 30th anniversary… sweet mother of god… of A Goofy Movie. The film has earned decades of post-theatrical fans partially because, while I’ll argue it’s gone from “underrated” to “overrated,” it’s better than a Goofy movie had to be. And yeah, Roxanne is/was way, way (way way) out of Max’s league.

Max Scott’s latest Action For Everyone episode, a bonus of sorts, is an hour-long eulogy between him and Vyce Victus concerning the passing of Val Kilmer. Yes, Mr. Victus will be guesting in our sandbox if he so chooses when the stars align accordingly at a time of his choosing in the near future. The show’s other co-host is Beyond Skyline and Skylines director Liam O’Donnell. I’m hoping he’ll come on to plug his wares upon the release of Skyline: Warpath or the one I’m really excited for, the aquatic Demolition Man/Silence of the Lambs knock-off Alphas. Read the log line and tell me it’s not sure to be among the greatest movies ever made!

