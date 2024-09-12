Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and/or Beetlejuice

The gang is back to talk, what else, Beetlejuice (WB’s success with offseason tentpole scheduling), Beetlejuice (how copious IP and actor-specific fandoms for multiple generations created an all-quadrant event movie), Beetlejuice (How does Tim Burton capitalize on this late-era success?). Beyond that, we talk Showbiz Direct’s next steps after a halfway decent theatrical showing for Reagan, an essential box office update for the year’s best movie (#BeaverPilled) and a robust debate over what concessions taste best (or feel best on the tummy) at the multiplex. That’s a piece of listener mail and, barring a “life gets in the way” schedule change, next weekend’s episode will be 10% Speak No Evil, 10% Beetlejuice 2 and The Killer’s Game and 80% answering a frankly astonishing number of emails we’ve received from listeners like you. Well... not *you,* your inquiry was stupid and offensive.

In terms of the written word…

Ryan Scott’s latest Tales from the Box Office discusses the fifth anniversary of It Chapter Two, a film Ryan mistakenly argues is “good” when it is, in fact, actually “bad.” To be fair, I happen to think the first It is also “bad, actually.”

Lisa Laman pens a tribute to character actress and onscreen comic Patti Harrison. The scene-stealer from The Lost City and Theater Camp has built a fandom, and the following is mainly divorced from her being a transgender woman. That this is mere trivia in the broader scheme of her career is A) arguably “aspirational” and B) amusing in terms of watching folks — sans malice or questioning of prior thirst — discover this on the Interwebs.

Jeremy Fuster offers a Fall Box Office Preview and, for the first time in forever, there’s reason for optimism.

Scott Mendelson spent last week ranking all of Tim Burton’s theatrical features and discussing how Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marked his fifth straight decade (Batman in 1989, Batman Returns in 1992, Planet of the Apes in 2001, Alice in Wonderland in 2010 and now Beetlejuice 2 in 2024) of top-tier opening weekends.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria