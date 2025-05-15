'Thunderbolts' Are... So?

It’s just the three of us (Scott Mendelson, Jeremy Fuster and Lisa Laman) discussing the extent to which revealing the “actual” title of Thunderbolts may have either not helped or done more harm than good. We also note the surprisingly strong (for an IFC horror movie) debut weekend for Clown in a Cornfield while noting how and why Vertical’s Fight or Flight and Lionsgate’s Shadow Force failed to make much of an opening weekend impression.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson discussed the complications of holding small-scale programmers released by the major studios (or even the mini-majors like Lionsgate) to the harsher box office standards compared to the small-scale programmers released by NEON or A24 (as well as those offered up by the streamers like Amazon and Apple thus far playing by an entirely different set of rules).

Jeremy Fuster hosted a WrapPro roundtable with producers, labor leaders and lawmakers to discuss a potential overhaul for California’s entertainment industry tax incentives. The YouTube video (which I will listen to next time I am in the car for an extended period) is embedded below.

Lisa Laman offered her thoughts on Mad Max: Fury Road's cinematic, artistic and cultural legacy.



Ryan Scott’s “Tales from the Box Office” notes the tenth anniversary of what I have argued is among the most inspirational, optimistic and (in retrospect) false hope weekends in remotely recent box office history, namely when Pitch Perfect 2 opened like a Dark Knight-style breakout sequel with a $69 million Fri-Sun launch while the acclaimed and buzzy Mad Max: Fury Road overperformed with a $46 million domestic debut.

Oh, and if you want to hear (or watch) me, Aaron Neuwirth and showrunner Brandon Peters (who, barring complications or conflicts, will be our guest for the next episode) discuss the four key films of that weekend, dive into the ongoing “the summer of 2015 at ten.” It is a weekly look at the big movies (and the surrounding news events and pop culture moments) for each weekend of the summer of 2015.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book, Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

