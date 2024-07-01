The gang is back to dissect what went very right with A Quiet Place: Day One and what went almost inevitably wrong with Horizon: An American Saga. Lisa laments the ongoing emphasis on movies for older audiences. Jeremy explains how Kevin Costner’s “Part 1 of 4” was a relative hit in certain parts of the country and gives some insight on why the Arclight Hollywood has yet to be re-opened. Ryan anoints Lupita Nyong’o as a genuine movie star (or at least A-level added value element) while Scott asks if we are already in the midst of the long-promised permanent COVID-era theatrical recovery.

In terms of the written word…

Jeremy Fuster offered updates and insight into what should be a new deal between IATSE and AMPTP, thus avoiding another labor stoppage, at least this time around.



Lisa Laman discusses Chris Hemsworth's non-stardom and how and why July 2011 became the biggest-ever total month for moviegoing.

Ryan Scott reminisces about when Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery opened well, but the old-school high-concept thriller Breakdown opened bigger. Fun fact: Paramount debuted the first teaser trailer for James Cameron’s Titanic with the Kurt Russell-starring actioner, offering pundits and audiences the first hints that the sinking ship romance might live up to the hype.

As always, if you like what you’re hearing, do the usual things of liking, sharing, commenting, and *smashing* (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion.

Share

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Share