Dune, Nothing but Dune, Give Me That Dune... Don't Let It End!

Needless to say, most of this week’s episode concerns the $82.5 million domestic (well played, Ryan) and $182.5 million worldwide opening weekend for Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Dune Part Two. We talk about the massive share for PLF screens, the diminished expectations for the first ‘Dune’ (amid Covid), how the young stars made an adaptation of a 59-year-old novel seem of-the-moment cool and the marketing choices WB made to make sure that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune avoided the fate of Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049. Also on the discussion slate was the robust $104 million-plus Oscar season performance of Poor Things and how A24 really has become a brand unto itself.

For further reading, check out Jeremy Fuster’s Wrap Pro articles discussing collectible popcorn buckets and the “peril” of AI in the voice-over industry. Ryan Scott ingsted the memberberry spice in his “Tales of the Box Office” column about the 1984 Dune adaptation while he also elaborated about his thoughts from last week’s podcast concerning television shows offering a theatrical boost. Speaking of last week, Lisa Laman dissected the bemusingly “no homo” lesbian wedding in Anyone But You.

As always, if you like what you’re hearing, do the usual thing of liking, sharing, commenting and *smashing* (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. And do check out my guests’ work at their respective home bases. If you want to bother them on social media, well, that’s what Google is for.



Jeremy Fuster - https://www.thewrap.com/author/jeremy-fuster/

Lisa Laman - https://shorturl.at/hlqX8 and https://shorturl.at/mvzK8

Ryan C. Scott - https://www.slashfilm.com/author/ryanscott/