Both Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us nabbed $50 million+ weekends, again showing Hollywood there’s more than one way to build a blockbuster. Lisa details the key lesson from the mega-hit Colleen Hoover adaptation, Ryan begs Lionsgate to stop making Borderlands-sized franchise failures and Jeremy ends the show with a righteous diatribe contrasting D23’s bread-and-circuses pageantry with the struggles facing the filmmakers responsible for Disney’s biggest hits.

Jeremy detailed a wave of justifiable anger from animators and those involved with animation as the artists behind mega-hits like Inside Out 2 are facing cost-cutting and outsourcing of their talent and labor.

Lisa ranked the overall box office for Blake Lively’s (non-It Ends With Us) movies, providing yet another lesson in how rank isn’t always irrelevant and why a smaller-grossing film can be far more of a success than one with a bigger global cume.



Ryan’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” noted the 25th anniversary of The Sixth Sense. Slight digression, but with The Sixth Sense, The Iron Giant, The Thomas Crown Affair, Mystery Men and Dick all opening wide, that early August 1999 frame might be the very best “new release weekend” in my lifetime.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

