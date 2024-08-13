The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop
The Box Office Podcast
A Lively Weekend For 'Deadpool 3'
0:00
-59:01

A Lively Weekend For 'Deadpool 3'

The former co-stars of 'Green Lantern' were both box office champions this weekend.
Scott Mendelson's avatar
Scott Mendelson
Aug 13, 2024

Both Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us nabbed $50 million+ weekends, again showing Hollywood there’s more than one way to build a blockbuster. Lisa details the key lesson from the mega-hit Colleen Hoover adaptation, Ryan begs Lionsgate to stop making Borderlands-sized franchise failures and Jeremy ends the show with a righteous diatribe contrasting D23’s bread-and-circuses pageantry with the struggles facing the filmmakers responsible for Disney’s biggest hits.

In terms of the written word…

Jeremy detailed a wave of justifiable anger from animators and those involved with animation as the artists behind mega-hits like Inside Out 2 are facing cost-cutting and outsourcing of their talent and labor.

Lisa ranked the overall box office for Blake Lively’s (non-It Ends With Us) movies, providing yet another lesson in how rank isn’t always irrelevant and why a smaller-grossing film can be far more of a success than one with a bigger global cume.

Ryan’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” noted the 25th anniversary of The Sixth Sense. Slight digression, but with The Sixth Sense, The Iron Giant, The Thomas Crown Affair, Mystery Men and Dick all opening wide, that early August 1999 frame might be the very best “new release weekend” in my lifetime.

As always, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. Oh, and if you want to personally bother us and offer good cheer, requests for in-show discussions and ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Share

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap
Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle
Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Scott Mendelson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture