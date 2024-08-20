The Summer, It Ends With 'Alien'

Alien: Romulus opened with a solid $42 million domestic and, buoyed by a rousing $26 million in China, $109 million worldwide. Considering its $80 million budget, we’re mostly past the point where studios (other than Netflix and seemingly Apple) send their big or big-ish films straight to streaming. Meanwhile…

Ryan and Lisa (cordially) debated whether Disney has allowed the more adult-skewing Fox brands to stay true to their R-rated roots. Still, both agreed that Lionsgate’s Borderlands is a monumental tentpole disaster.

Jeremy noted the vital Alien Romulus demo stats — implying that it’s “Baby’s first Alien flick” for many younger viewers — while succinctly speaking a grim truth about the current “anti-spoiler” culture.

Scott ranted about the seemingly “fabricated from thin-air” controversies related to It Ends with Us as he joined the idiotic (but guilty-pleasure enjoyable) chatter about possible Alien Vs. Predator pitches.

They all respond to listener emails asking us to A) clarify their position on post-release spoilers and B) offer their grimdark prequel origin stories concerning how they all became box office pundits.

In terms of the written word…

Jeremy detailed grassroots campaigns from SAG-AFTRA members calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The pre-release discourse around Scream VII will be super awkward.

Lisa finally witnessed the cinematic glory of Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, part II (cough-better climactic mass battle scene than Endgame-cough) while also charting the box office history of the Alien series.



Ryan’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” notes the 20th anniversary of Alien vs. Predator. In it, he argues that the film’s relative success was still a net loss because the mixed reception damaged the overall IP(s) long-term.

Oh, and Scott vigorously defended the It Ends with Us marketing campaign.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

