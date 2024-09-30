What went right for The Wild Robot? What went wrong for Megalopolis? What does the success of the former mean for the vitality of original or “new to you” animation and a possible comeback for DreamWorks Animation? Does the commercial failure of the latter mean anything beyond the apparent lack of modern-day appeal of an original sci-fi drama with mixed reviews from a legendary director whose last outright hit opened a month before Titanic? Oh, and we also discussed what’s likely to be a comparatively underwhelming opening weekend for Joker: Folie a Deux and what the relative collapse of Transformers One means for the brand and Paramount’s IP library overall.

In terms of the written word…

Lisa Laman discussed why art house studios are seemingly disinclined to give documentaries a conventional theatrical release.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discussed, fittingly enough, the fifth anniversary of Joker. The blockbuster release A) was preceded by a month’s worth of baseless speculation that the R-rated drama would inspire real-life violence and B) ended the 2010s with DC in an unquestionably healthy place with the presumption that DC Films and its offshoots would thrive alongside the MCU regardless of which brand came out on top overall. Alas.

Jeremy Fuster offered a deep dive into one of the more critical industry stories of the moment, namely California’s attempts to combat an industry-wide exodus that has seen films and shows travel to almost anywhere other than California (or the United States) thanks to generous tax rebates and related financial incentives.

Oh, and Ryan has an in-print story in the latest issue of Fangoria. So, if you’re so inclined, it’s volume 2, issue 25.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

