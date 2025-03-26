'White' Flight and 'Alto' Nopes

Kristen Acuna, formerly of Business Insider, a longtime entertainment/business journalist and a comparative Disney expert, drops by to discuss what went terribly wrong with the fairest of them all. No, it wasn’t the online madness, but rather Disney vastly overestimating the inherent interest in a film far more notable for historical significance than for present-tense fandom alongside an absence of much to sway the disinterested. Oh well. But just because most of the chat concerns Snow White doesn’t mean we’re going to let David Zaslav off the hook for emphasizing ruthless “It’s called show business, not show friends.” mentality and then blowing $50 million on a film like The Alto Knights that wouldn’t have been a hit even back when he was young enough to be a desired demographic.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson detailed the history of Disney selling every new Disney Princess as “not your normal Disney Princess” and argued that it’s time for Saw to go gracefully into the sunset.

Jeremy Fuster examines the struggles and conflicts that arise as the residents of Altadena attempt to rebuild their fire-ravaged homes and communities.

Lisa Laman argues that Becoming Led Zeppelin is the most exciting box office success story of 2025.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses, shocker, the original theatrical release of Disney’s animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Although I also enjoyed this bit on how Todd Phillips’ early college comedy Road Trip led to a decades-long ban on films shooting in and around the University of Georgia.

While Kirsten Acuna has been out of the game for a moment, here’s an interview she conducted with Zack Snyder amid the release of Army of the Dead (or, as I like to call it, Snyder’s *good* Netflix movie).

As always, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Share

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Kirsten Acuna - Muckrack and Rotten Tomatoes