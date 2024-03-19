Ryan Scott was still recovering from SXSW, so he’ll be back next week. And since there wasn’t exactly a slew of newbies, we discussed…

Mark Wahlberg’s dwindling bankability after years of being a streaming butts-in-couches movie star (can Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart avoid this fate?)

Sony selling Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire less like a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and more like a sequel to Ghostbusters II

Whether Spyglass can recover from their “own goal” turning Scream VII into the proverbial Rise of Skywalker of the Scream series.

Yes, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune 2 are both kicking box office butt.

Can 87North become a Blumhouse-like brand for lower-budget action movies?

The Wrap’s Jeremy Fuster elaborated on what we discussed last week concerning Poor Things’ “pre-Covid-ish” Oscar box office triumph.

Lisa Laman offered up “Animated Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching. Since she offered up twelve of them, she really didn’t have to pretend that Treasure Planet and Titan A.E. weren’t mediocre when they were new. Generational nostalgia, tis a hell of a drug, Lamam. Real ones know the best Treasure Island is the one with starring Tim Curry and Kermit the Frog.

Finally, even if he was too damn lazy to do a week-long film festival *and* appear on our podcast, he did review the SXSW premiere The Very Idea of You, which sees Anne Hathaway as a single mother who ends up in a hot-n-heavy romance with the lead singer of a major boyband (Nicholas Galitzine). Yes, I’m sure any mid-20s male hearthtrob, be he an actor or a singer, would be… uh… absolutely horrified at the prospect of hooking up with… for emphasis… *Anne Hathaway*.

Oh and thanks to Scott for reminding me that Daisy Ridley is making an action film helmed by Martin “the two best 007 movies and The Mask of Zorro” Campbell.

