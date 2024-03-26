'Ghostbusters' Lives, Sydney Sweeney is (Maybe?) A Movie Star And NEON is on a Roll

On tonight’s thrilling episode…

Is Sony turning Ghostbusters into a viable franchise, or did they just get lucky?

NEON leans into online trolling for their religious horror flick Immaculate, whose $5.4 million opening weekend (a record debut for the studio) seems to imply that Sydney Sweeney has some drawing power.

Not to be outdone, IFC Films soars past their own personal best with a $2.8 million debut for the buzzy Late Night with the Devil.

Trailers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Furiosa and Alien: Romulus each offer three distinct forms of shareholder-friendly generational nostalgia.

Strong pre-release tracking for A24’s Civil War implies that a year light on conventional tentpole fare could be a boon for non-franchise *movie-movies*.

All that and more!

In terms of the written word…

Lisa Laman penned “Why Do So Many Queer People Love Godzilla?” for Autostraddle, discussing the kaiju creature’s long history as a gay icon.

Ryan Scott offered up another “Tales from the Box Office” column discussing the 25th anniversary of The Matrix and how the Washkowskis’ surprise super-smash changed pop culture and action filmmaking.

And while Jeremy Fuster of The Wrap couldn’t join us this week, he still penned

As always, if you like what you’re hearing, do the usual thing of liking, sharing, commenting and *smashing* (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. And do check out my guests’ work at their respective home bases. If you want to bother them on social media, well, that’s what Google is for.



Jeremy Fuster - https://www.thewrap.com/author/jeremy-fuster/

Lisa Laman - https://lisalaman.wixstudio.io/lisaportfolio

Ryan C. Scott - https://www.slashfilm.com/author/ryanscott/