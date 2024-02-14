Hollywood Fumbles Super Bowl Weekend

Episode two is a day late, since we all wanted to chat about the various Super Bowl trailers which of course didn’t air until Sunday evening.

Alas, Ryan C. Scott couldn’t make it but it’s still me, Lisa Laman (Collider and Looper) and (popping in at the 9:30 mark) Jeremy Fuster (TheWrap) discussing the miserable Super Bowl box office, the mostly interesting Super Bowl-aired movie trailers and the fallout (or lack thereof) from Warner Bros. apparently shelving Coyote Vs. Acme for the second time.

Among the digressions, a possible summer box office boost for mainstream festival flicks and the question of whether auteurs should still pursue tentpole gigs.

