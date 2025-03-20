Everybody Hurts

Everything is terrible, and everyone is hurting. That’s the general sentiment as longtime film critic, podcaster and friend-of-Scott Mendelson (don’t hold that last one against him)Aaron Neuwirth guest-stars to try and bring some light into the darkness of an unusually bleak weekend at the domestic box office. Hollywood is (finally?) offering more small-scale studio programmers, but audiences are less willing than ever to see them.

How much blame falls on the audience for not showing up? How much is about, as Jeremy Fuster reminds us, films like Black Bag just seem close enough to the spy shows like Black Doves and Slow Horses that audiences can watch at home? How much of this is merely the fact that, as Lisa Laman notes, too many of these films are R-rated “romantic comedies… with carnage” genre hybrids?

Still, some optimism is offered amid hopes that too few family films will allow Snow White and Minecraft to (comparatively) over-index before a summer filled with more “just an interesting movie that could catch on” counterprogramming than we’ve had since 2019. Anyway, the news is grim, but the episode is not. As they all say, we laugh so as not to cry.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson dug into how and why The Electric State’s initial viewership was so stunningly low compared to other Netflix biggies (and not-so-biggies).

Lisa Laman asked why a decent movie about the Stonewall riots has yet to be made.



Jeremy Fuster offers another deep-dive update into the ongoing attempts to revitalize California’s in-state film and television production ecosystem.



Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” details the tenth anniversary of Cinderella, which offered a novel concept: What if these live-action remakes of Disney animated films were… good?



Aaron Neuwirth just started a semi-weekly podcast series with Terence Johnson titled 2 Black Guys Talk Godzilla. The first episode, of course, discusses the 1954 classic, and it’s frankly good enough that I’d listen on the regular, even if they weren’t friends of mine. It looks like I have an excuse to watch Godzilla Raids Again for the first time over the next week or two.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Aaron Neuwirth - The Code is Zeek

