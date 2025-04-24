Users Are Losers, But ‘Sinners’ Are Winners!

Longtime film critic, podcaster, and friend of Scott Mendelson (but don’t hold that against him), Aaron Neuwirth, returns to help us celebrate the spectacular domestic debut of Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners and explain the nuances related to its not-so-spectacular overseas opening weekend. We discuss its impressive weekend upswing, near-unprecedented CinemaScore and PostTrak grades, and how its word of mouth will hopefully mitigate an otherwise expected decline as it starts to lose IMAX and other premium large-format (PLF) screens in the coming weeks.

A disclaimer. For reasons unknown the audio went mute during Lisa Laman’s climactic “Who I am and what I wish to plug,” which is unfortunate as she went on an impassioned (and accurate) monologue offering support and compassion to those impacted by Robert F. Kennedy’s absurdist vendetta against those “on the Spectrum.” I won’t say that Kennedy’s latest stupidity didn’t bring to mind Matthew Perry’s controversial comments about Keanu Reeves, but nor will I say that they did not.

Scott Mendelson discussed how the domestic legs exhibited thus far for Sinners means that the $90 million original might not even need much in the way of overseas grosses to reach theatrical profitability.

Lisa Laman discussed David Cronenberg's transgender fan base.



Jeremy Fuster dug into how the success of Sinners and A Minecraft Movie *should* quiet the gossipy media drumbeat concerning when (not if) David Zaslav will fire WB film heads Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy before even one of their “entirely on us” biggies (that would be Sinners) had even debuted.



Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the 15th anniversary of Kick-Ass, a film that was a solid little hit even if its not-superlative grosses underlined, at least in the early 2010s, the extent to which geek fandom didn’t always equate to general audience interest.



Aaron Neuwirth continues a semi-weekly podcast series with Terence Johnson titled 2 Black Guys Talk Godzilla. The third episode discusses the American version of Godzilla, retitled Godzilla: King of the Monsters and featuring an um… entirely organic and naturally inserted Raymond Burr into the distinctly Japanese monster movie. I’m still disappointed that they didn’t bring me on to arbitrarily interject at random moments, but it’s still a great listen.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book, and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Aaron Neuwirth - The Code is Zeek