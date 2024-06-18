‘Inside Out 2’ soared to infinity and beyond, nabbing $154 million domestic and $294 million worldwide in its global theatrical launch. That’s good, right? We’re all in agreement that it’s great news for the box office and the multiplexes. However, if Bob Iger and friends are to capitalize on this, they have to -- to quote my favorite Disney animated film -- make the right choices and (say it with me now) keep moving forward!

In terms of the written word…

Jeremy Fuster dissected the shocking “Sony buys the Alamo Drafthouse” news.

Ryan’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” marks the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, which (I’d argue) represented a high-water mark for the entire Walt Disney Animation empire that was never really surpassed on a commercial and pop culture level, save for maybe Frozen 19.5 years later.

Lisa explains, ten years later, that if you thought that the mid-2010s DreamWorks movies were a lot less dramatic after the one-two punch of Kung Fu Panda 2 and How to Train Your Dragon 2, you weren’t imagining things. I always talk about how, when reviewing a kids’ movie, my “It’s awesome, epic, heartwrenching and spectacular!” rave for HTTYD2 was probably more of a pan for parents just wanting to take their kids to a movie than my “Uh… it’s fine, whatever.” indifferent critique of Planes: Fire and Rescue later that summer.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria