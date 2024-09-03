The 2024 Summer Movie Season Post-Mortem

In an episode fit for 1.25x speed (1.4x if you’re on your lunch hour), this 95-minute epic offers up the usual gang alongside BoxOffice Pro SVP Content Strategy & Editorial Director Daniel Loria as a special guest. The exhibition expert chimes in from, even more than normal, the movie theaters’ perspective on what worked and what didn’t over the last summer in the multiplex ecosystem. The good news, the bad news, the positive and negative surprises, and what we’re most looking forward to next season.

Jeremy reaffirms that as Disney goes, so goes the entire theatrical industry.

Lisa argues for utilizing Imax to retrain audiences to see comedies in theaters.

Daniel declares that multiplexes need more mid-range hits alongside the tentpoles.

Ryan discussed the breakout success of Longlegs and the value of FOMA moments.

Scott expressed his disappointment with Fly Me to the Moon tanking. Moreover, the whole gang shared their picks for their most anticipated (artistically speaking) offerings set for summer 2025, while Jeremy and Daniel assuaged Scott’s “looks good on paper” concerns about next summer’s slate. All of that, and much more!

In terms of the written word…



Jeremy offered a deep dive into the circumstances related to the current labor stoppage (the second in eight years) related to video game-specific performances.

Lisa offered a clever idea: to attract more viewers to watch the respective Oscar contenders in theaters, tie the next (theoretical) National Cinema Day not to the end of summer but to mid-to-late January, right after the Academy Award nominations.



Ryan’s latest Tales from the Box Office detailed the original run of the original Beetlejuice and how it became Tim Burton’s defining theatrical offering.

Scott got only slightly cranky about how Disney’s box office comeback was primarily rooted in formally Fox franchises like Deadpool, Alien and Planet of the Apes that previously served as competition against the House Mouse.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

