Send in the Clowns

A deep dive into the genuinely unprecedented box office success that was Terrifier 3, as well as a look at A) just how badly Joker Folie a Deux performed on its second weekend and B) why nobody gave a damn about “origin story” flicks related to Donald Trump and Saturday Night Live (which Jeremy righteously tears to shreds). Also on tap are a few listener emails, leading to a spirited discussion on the commercial fortunes for next summer’s Jurassic World: Rebirth.

In terms of the written word…

Ryan’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the 30th anniversary…. Jesus, I’m old… of Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. Fun fact: the spectacular meta-horror fantasy is among the only times I had to bluff my way into an R-rated movie. 15.5 years later, weeks after my 30th birthday, I was “carded” while buying tickets for the Nightmare on Elm Street remake. I was initially thrilled until I realized the young ticket taker only asked for my ID because I was paying with a credit card.

Meanwhile, Jeremy interviewed Cineverse CEO Chris McGurk about Terrifier 3's overwhelming success.

Lisa raised her glass to — on its fifth anniversary — Luca Guadagino’s Suspiria remake. Moreover, she got her first Indiewire byline, discussing how Dallas, Texas, became the nation’s third-biggest moviegoing marketplace.

And, fresh off the block, Scott Mendelson took another look at the ebbs and flows of theatrical releases amid the shrinking exclusivity windows alongside the still “new” PVOD revenue stream.

If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Ryan has an in-print story in the latest issue of Fangoria. So, if you’re so inclined, it’s volume 2, issue 25.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

