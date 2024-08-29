As summer winds down with a comparative whimper…

Scott rambles about how The Crow was never a viable brand or franchise.

Jeremy explains what Laika is taking from Coraline's success.

Lisa explains that theaters need films that are “just” films.

Ryan discusses the robust overseas performance of Alien: Romulus.

Everyone unloads on Lionsgate for that entirely avoidable Megalopolis trailer snafu.

In terms of the written word…

Jeremy spoke with folks at Laika about how Coraline’s surprising commercial popularity is helping to reintroduce Laika as a potent animated brand.

Lisa noted and discussed the 42nd anniversary of Robert Altman’s Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean in relation to its then-groundbreaking transgender representation.



Ryan’s latest Tales from the Box Office details how the Michael Crichton adaptation The 13th Warrior — a clear-cut theatrical catastrophe — might not have been as big of a box office bomb as often presumed. It also serves as a reminder to make sure that big number you’re throwing around as the alleged budget is A) substantiated (did anyone with half a brain think that Universal somehow spent $300 million on Cats?) and B) not a combination of production budget and likely marketing spends.

Scott went long and angry about how the entire streaming era turned the entertainment industry into a glass cliff.

Share

As always, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Share

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Leave a comment