No, rank doesn’t matter. It’s the raw dollars earned that counts. Nonetheless, it’s gotta sting that the opening weekend of Paramount and Hasbro’s well-reviewed Transformers One earned less than the third weekend of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. That’s the crux of our latest weekly box office chat, along with Never Let Go being the latest Lionsgate theatrical whiff, a (friendly) critical debate about The Substance and a response to a listener email about our most anticipated films for the remainder of the year.

In terms of the written word…

Ryan Scott is busy at Fantastic Fest, but you can still read his latest “Tales from the Box Office,” which details the theatrical failure of The Shawshank Redemption, which gained a genuine mainstream audience in post-theatrical to become one of the more popular dramas ever made. Fun fact: I saw it on a whim during the “Oscar season,” essentially flipping a coin between that one and Immortal Beloved. Let’s say my Uncle Mike, who had already suffered through Ed Wood (not his cup of tea, natch) on my behalf, probably liked the Tim Robbins/Morgan Freeman melodrama more than he would have enjoyed the Gary Oldman-starring Beethoven biopic.

Jeremy Fuster detailed SAG-AFTRA adding League of Legends to the ongoing video game-specific strike amid accusations that the post-production studio that handles its vocal performances is trying to hire non-union actors for a separate title.

Lisa Laman offered her picks on what existing live-action franchises should attempt the animated off-shoot routine. I’m tempted to cross my arms and say, “None of them, dammit,” but I’m amused at the idea of Friday the 13th (ongoing litigation notwithstanding) becoming an animated feature. Besides, perhaps such a thing might allow a 25-year-old inside joke from my freshman year at Wright State University about a Friday the 13th film starring Kurt Russell and John Malkovich to come to pass. Although peril and pestilence notwithstanding, there’s no law saying the DC animated branches couldn’t offer up an animated variation of whatever Zack Snyder had in store for Justice League 2 and Justice League 3.

Share

As always, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Share

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Leave a comment