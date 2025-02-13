Yee Haw for 'Ne Zha'!

This weekend, we will discuss a disappointing Super Bowl weekend in North America (RIP Heart Eyes and Love Hurts), why Companion struggled to find post-debut momentum, and the consistently strong performance of Ne Zha 2 in China. Additionally, we spent the second half of the show answering a few listener emails, so keep those coming.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson has seen Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.



Jeremy Fuster offers a deep dive for TheWrap concerning how, ten years after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the United Kingdom became a prime production destination.



Lisa Laman ranks this year’s Super Bowl movie commercials, pours one out for Jupiter Ascending and reviews Captain America: Brave New World.



Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” notes the grim five-year anniversary of Birds of Prey, a classic case of a terrific film where at least some of what made it an artistic triumph concurrently made it a commercial challenge.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - The Dallas Observer, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria