The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop
The Box Office Podcast
Oh 'Mickey,' You're Not So Fine (x17)
0:00
-1:04:01

Oh 'Mickey,' You're Not So Fine (x17)

Brandon Peters guests to help dissect an underwhelming debut for Warner Bros.' latest "What you say you want, right?" big-screen spectacle.
Scott Mendelson's avatar
Scott Mendelson
Mar 12, 2025

There wasn’t all that much to discuss this weekend beyond the circumstances of Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 opening with just $19 million in North America. But since we have a whole show to fill, Brandon Peters (veteran podcaster and film pundit and longtime friend of Scott Mendelson) stopped in to sort through the carnage. Among other topics are…

  • Robert Pattinson’s limited drawing power

  • The challenges of getting moviegoers to take a chance on a movie at the theatrical level that isn’t pre-sold, pre-digested or based on something they liked

  • A COVID-era running pattern of Warner Bros. being expected to “save” the box office with films like Tenet and In the Heights that were never supposed to be all-consuming, all-quadrant mega-tentpoles

  • Nostalgia for late 2010/early 2011 successful studio programmers like Lincoln Lawyer, Source Code, The Town and The Social Network

  • Big Oscar bumps for Anora and No Other Land

  • And More!

I’m running late (shocker, I know), so no “in terms of the written word” this week. That said, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News
Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap
Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle
Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria
Brandon Peters - The Brandon Peters Show

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Scott Mendelson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture