♫ Jesus Christ... Movie Star! ♫

A Minecraft Movie held firm atop both the domestic and global box office with a hold on par with Beauty and the Beast. Meanwhile, two faith-specific films opened with good-to-great grosses relative to their expectations and obligations. The King of Kings was a much-needed hit for Angel Studios and earned a comparatively robust debut for a non-Disney/Comcast animated film. Drop was the latest underperformer for the previously over-indexing Blumhouse. In a more challenging theatrical ecosystem, 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur opened about on par, give or take, with what might have been expected from an adult-skewing, “new to you” high-concept Fox-released espionage thriller. Additionally, The Chosen’s three-part theatrical release of its eight season-five episodes must be a blueprint for Sony’s eventual release strategy for their four-film Beatles opus.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson went deep “navel gazing” when discussing how his trip to the Pinball Hall of Fame on his last night in Las Vegas sparked a comparison point for what theaters must do to compete with at-home viewing options.



Jeremy Fuster offered up a dissection of how Hollywood is treating threats from China to place limits on Tinseltown releases, since (as we all should know) China has been comparatively hobbling American tentpoles at least since 2021.

Lisa Laman wonders out loud when or if we’ll ever see Laika’s Wildwood.

Ryan Scott’s “Tales from the Box Office” concerns the 20th anniversary of the Ryan Reynolds-starring Amityville Horror remake. Weirdly enough, while I was tangentially aware of Reynolds before that film, it was my first “paying attention” exposure to the performer. Thus, my initial takeaway was, “This guy is an excellent dramatic actor.”

Share

Share

As always, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Finally, consider donating to Elyse Jackson’s GoFundMe related to her transition-specific medical expenses if you’re inclined.

Share

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book, and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria