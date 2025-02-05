'Companion' Goes To The Dog(s), Man!

This weekend’s episode goes to the Dog, Man. Jeremy Fuster couldn’t make it, but he’ll be back next week. Lisa Laman and Scott Mendelson welcome Kenny Miles to this week’s episode to discuss both the new releases (Companion and Dog Man) in a general sense and share his experiences and opinions related to his work as a CinemaScore pollster. We all agree that actually polling folks walking out of the movie on opening night is a better word-of-mouth measurement tool than opt-in online user polls that, of course, can be gamed and skewed for one reason or another. Also, we discuss the many positives of Dog Man’s strong domestic debut (yay for another DreamWorks franchise based on a comparatively lesser-known kid-lit series) and whether New Line and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Companion underwhelmed due to poor marketing or just being a more challenging concept.

I’m (again) behind schedule, so no “in terms of the written word this week.” Nonetheless, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - The Dallas Observer, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Kenny Miles - We Live Entertainment

Share