Everything That's Wrong With Everything That's Wrong

It’s basically the “all Kraven and all The War of the Ro…hru…ru… how the fuck do I pronounce that again?” as the Box Office Podcast podcasts about the box office of this weekend’s epic commercial losers. Lisa lays out just how awful the opening weekend for Kraven really was. Jeremy rages at the absurdity of offering an anime film with subpar animation to an audience that expects visual panache. Scott appreciates Sony finally seeing the “It Ends with Us > Kraven” light, even while still decrying why the powers that be didn’t embrace the obvious years earlier.

Among other tidbits and digressions (including the now standard give-and-take concerning Warner Bros. Discovery)… Lisa drops the most plausible reason yet offered for why James Gunn’s Superman could be a commercial success. Jeremy offers a way for Sony to stop making ill-advised comic book movies while still placating the “franchises are all that matters” investor class. Scott continues to be horrified by the sheer amount of ridiculous lore present in the now 30-year-old Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Share



Forgive me; I'm running behind, so there is no "excerpts of the cool stuff we've written" portion this week (the links below pretty much cover it, natch).

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria