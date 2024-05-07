Fall Guys and the Faults of our Star Wars

Ryan Scott is off this week, but Lisa Laman, Jeremy Fuster and Scott Mendelson (that’s me) still had plenty to pontificate about in relation to a softer-than-hoped $28 million domestic opening weekend for Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy. And yeah, I will briefly roll my eyes at Disney dropping Star Wars: Episode One - The Phantom Menace back into theaters just in time to undercut a rival studio’s non-franchise big-budget tentpole. That kind of gamesmanship was funnier in the late 1990s when the entire theatrical ecosystem wasn’t in peril.

Forgive the lack of samples from my co-hosts’ respective portfolios this week, but Google is your friend. As always, if you like what you’re hearing, do the usual thing of liking, sharing, commenting and *smashing* (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion.

Share

Jeremy Fuster - https://www.thewrap.com/author/jeremy-fuster/

Lisa Laman - https://lisalaman.wixstudio.io/lisaportfolio

Ryan C. Scott - https://www.slashfilm.com/author/ryanscott/