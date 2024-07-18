Pardon the 48-hour delay. I was returning from a long road trip, and our flights got delayed. There was no peril or despair, but we didn’t return home until late on Tuesday. And since I’m about to leave for a Twisters showing, you’ll forgive me if I skip the “Here’s what my co-hosts have written this week” portion. However, those links at the bottom of the page (TheWrap for Jeremy, SlashFilm and Fangoria for Ryan and Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle for Lisa) should get you where you want to go.

As for this episode, we spend a few minutes on the hows and whys of Despicable Me 4’s spectacularly consistent (in terms of this franchise) holds and raw grosses. We go long on Longlegs (Keep Osgood Perkins away from Netflix!). We briefly discuss what A Quiet Place did right in terms of expanding the franchise. And we less-briefly discuss the complicated financial variables behind a $10 million opening for Apple’s Channing Tatum/Scarlett Johansson rom-com Fly Me to the Moon.

We also spend a few minutes discussing the surprisingly early Oscar-friendly release of A24’s Sing Sing while spending many minutes dissecting the complicated (yet still somewhat mysterious) circumstances behind Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga. Will we get all four films in the promised series? Will Costner make good to some of his investors by eating metaphorical shit and appearing in the Yellowstone finale, jumping into a big-deal franchise title or legacy sequel (coming soon - Robin Hood: King of Thieves) and/or guest-hosting Universal Studios’ Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular?

As always, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

