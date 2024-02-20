Turn Your Expectations Down Low

Episode three is right on time, with all four of us again chatting about the weekend box office that was. Ryan C. Scott (SlashFilm) returns after a brief abscence, joined again by myself along with Lisa Laman (Collider and Looper) and Jeremy Fuster (TheWrap).

While we do briefly talk about the Fantastic Four casting, as well as thoughts on Kung Fu Panda 4’s eventual release and the $600 million-plus success of Wonka, the majority of the 42-minute chat is about the movie that opened with $52 million over the Wed-Mon President’s Day weekend (Bob Marley: One Love) and the film that earned just $26 million over the holiday frame (Madame Web).

We discuss the grim future for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe but a bright future for promising young actors not having to look at franchise flicks as do-or-die acting gigs. We discuss the grim overall domestic box office for the holiday while noting a slow crawl back to normalcy, maybe even a pre-streaming normalcy whereby more films (amd a few smaller films) make up a larger portion of the overall annual domestic box office spend.

Jeremy Fuster - https://www.thewrap.com/author/jeremy-fuster/

Lisa Laman - https://shorturl.at/hlqX8 and https://shorturl.at/mvzK8

Ryan C. Scott - https://www.slashfilm.com/author/ryanscott/