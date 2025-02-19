America, F*** No!

Scott Mendelson, Jeremy Fuster and Lisa Laman pontificate on why a $101 million Friday-Monday debut isn’t great news for Captain America: Brave New World and could be terrible news for the theatrical industry, which is banking on the MCU tentpole to deadlift the entire first quarter. Concurrently, longtime LA journalist vet and before-it-was-cool geek culture expert Luke Y. Thompson is our special guest in a conversation discussing the give-and-take of politically-minded tentpoles, how disingenuous politically-minded operators exploited the genuine (explanation is not justification) anger over the diversification of stereotypically niche fandoms and whether Marvel’s current mixed track record is a natural evolution or more execution-driven.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson tipped his hat to Disney for doing the smart and right thing in moving Pixar’s Elio away from the June 13 opening day it previously shared with DreamWorks’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake.

Jeremy Fuster dove into the work being done amid and for the artistic community in beginning to rebuild areas devastated by last month’s wildfires.

Lisa Laman offered a quick study guide as to those pesky Serpent Society folks who show up in Captain America 4.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” notes the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Heavyweights.

Luke Y. Thompson used the momentary online outrage over Terrifier director Damien Leone’s online declaration that Terrifier movies are apolitical (even if they aren’t necessarily secular) to pontificate about the complicated notions of being apolitical, at least in your personal relationships and your professional life, in an inherently political time.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - The Dallas Observer, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Luke Y. Thompson - ill LYTeracy and /Film.