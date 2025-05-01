Sinners, Star Wars and Summer Movie Previews

This was supposed to be just a summer movie preview episode. However, the bonkers-bananas hold for Sinners, along with aspirational openings for Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and The Accountant 2, means that half the show was spent offering up the most optimistic “We’re back, dammit!” chatter since last Easter weekend. For this occasion, former co-host turned Sweeps week guest Ryan Scott pops back in to (also) share his macro-sized thoughts on the upcoming summer movie slate.

Can Lilo & Stitch, Superman or Fantastic Four upset what otherwise would be an easy global victory for Jurassic World: Rebirth? Will the third Man of Steel reboot soar to Wonder Woman-worthy domestic heights by at least looking “different” compared to the slew of been-there, watched-that franchise flicks and legacy sequels?

Did Ballerina arrive three years too late? Which of the various “kids sequels aimed at parents” flicks (Karate Kid: Legends, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Freakier Friday, Naked Gun) has the best chance of breaking out? And which of the robust number of promising “just a movie” releases (Materialist, Weapons, The Life of Chuck, etc.) might become mainstream hits?

In terms of the written word…



Scott Mendelson offered up a “summer movie preview” of sorts and argued why Mikey Madison was right to run far, far away from a high-profile supporting role in Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Starfighter.



Jeremy Fuster offered up his Summer Movie Preview.



Lisa Laman dives into the recent trend of mainstream theatrical releases, offers her picks for a reissue (aside from, obviously, Shanghai Knights) and argues that Andor should mark the “head held high” finale for this “Star Wars, but on television!” nonsense.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales of the Box Office” discusses the 30th anniversary of John Carpenter’s indifferently received remake of Village of the Damned, a film that I frankly have not thought about in… 30 years. He also got personal in noting how The Accountant 2 marked an improvement in terms of showing its title character as a more three-dimensional human being compared to its more (with no malice intended, I’d argue) “autism is a super power”-style predecessor.



Bemusingly, I took my 17-year-old (who, like Ryan, has been diagnosed with Asperger’s or whatever we’re supposed to call it these days) with me to the “Tax Day” sneak previews. She both liked the film and expected more Hollywood-style autism silliness. I guess I should show her the first film?

Share

Share

Share

As always, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Cultress, Comic Book, Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria