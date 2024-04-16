Civil Wars and Cinema Cons

What does Civil War’s chart-topping $26 million debut mean for A24?

Scott and Lisa think a new Blair Witch is a horseman of the apocalypse situation.

But Ryan thinks we should all stop worrying and love the Blair Witch, actually.

Jeremy and Ryan talk about what they saw at CinemaCon.

And so much more!!

This is a slightly longer episode since the gang took a few minutes to discuss the nitty-gritty about what Civil War means for A24 and what A24 means for Hollywood. A quick update on the box office holdovers seamlessly transitions into a comprehensive conversation about the annual convention of theater owners, which has become a kind of ComicCon for those interested in the commercial side of filmmaking and the artistic side. Among other thoughts, conjecture and observations, we talk about complicated feelings about the Joker series, how Paramount and Lionsgate are asserting their independence and whether Inside Out 2 can artistically justify itself.

In terms of the written word…



Lisa Laman penned a piece for Fangoria about “How Ralph Ineson Became A Modern Horror Icon,” which concerns, well, read the title again dummy.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” concerns the jaw-dropping (then and now) theatrical run of Shrek 2 twenty summers ago. He also, as noted in this episode, discussed his visceral reaction to seeing Civil War at SXSW.

Jeremy Fuster did the as-it-happens panel/footage coverage for this year’s CinemaCon at TheWrap.

As always, if you like what you’re hearing, do the usual thing of liking, sharing, commenting and *smashing* (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. And do check out my guests’ work at their respective home bases. If you want to bother them on social media, well, that’s what Google is for.

Share

Jeremy Fuster - https://www.thewrap.com/author/jeremy-fuster/

Lisa Laman - https://lisalaman.wixstudio.io/lisaportfolio

Ryan C. Scott - https://www.slashfilm.com/author/ryanscott/

Share