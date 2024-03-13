What does a strong $58 million domestic opening for Kung Fu Panda 4 mean for DreamWorks and feature animation in general? How far can Dune Part Two soar — especially at the domestic box office? And what went mostly pretty well at the 96th Academy Award? All of these mysteries and more will be answered by 3/4 of us in our sixth episode. Ryan Scott is at SXSW this week, so he’ll be back next episode to presumably spoil the shit out of Monkey Man, Fall Guy and, uh, maybe Late Night with the Devil?

I’m running behind, so forgive the lack of more detailed show notes. Oh, and the ending is very abrupt as Lisa Laman’s wifi fritzed in the final few minutes, and by the time she returned, we all had to skip out. As always, if you like what you’re hearing, do the usual thing of liking, sharing, commenting and *smashing* (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion.

And do check out my guests’ work at their respective home bases. If you want to bother them on social media, well, that’s what Google is for.



Jeremy Fuster - https://www.thewrap.com/author/jeremy-fuster/

Lisa Laman - https://shorturl.at/hlqX8 and https://shorturl.at/mvzK8

Ryan C. Scott - https://www.slashfilm.com/author/ryanscott/

