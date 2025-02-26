Brandon Katz, who writes for Observer and serves as an entertainment industry strategist for Parrot Analytics, is our special “fourth participant” for this episode. As expected, the majority of the conversation revolves around A) just how badly Marvel messed up (or was undermined by corporate overlords) in the post-Endgame shift to Disney+ television, B) why The Monkey is doing well without comparisons to breakouts like Longlegs and M3GAN, and C) the extent to which Amazon MGM Studios will or won’t unnecessarily interfere with the proven James Bond formula or dilute the brand through streaming offshoots and IP-related tie-ins.

In terms of the written word…



Scott Mendelson discusses the current trend in theatrical releases where programmers run close to 90 minutes and even tentpoles tend to come in at just over/under two hours.



Jeremy Fuster offered a look at the overwhelming success of China’s Ne Zha 2.

Lisa Laman offers an essay detailing the ways in which recent female-skewing studio flicks, ranging from Companion to Anora to Wicked Part One, focus on women who eschew conventional cultural assimilation.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” notes the 15th anniversary of Martin Scorsese’s spectacularly successful Shutter Island, which A) was a rare tentpole-sized box office smash for the fabled auteur and B) essentially kicked off the notion of Leonardo DiCaprio slowly becoming essentially the last movie star standing amid the franchise-focused 2010s.

Brandon Katz discusses the new rush in the streaming era to build what are essentially “stay here forever” multimedia digital ecosystems.

