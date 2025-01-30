Flight Risks, 'Brutalist' Chatter and Oscar Snubs

The actual box office news is comparatively light, so this somewhat became an accidental three-part episode.

In the first act, Scott Mendelson, Lisa Laman and this week’s special guest star (Chrissi Michael, natch) discussed the ups and downs of the top ten and the various ways in which younger viewers ingest pop culture.

The second act, during which Jeremy Fuster pops in a bit late but not too late (think when you show up 25 minutes after the listed showtime at an AMC theater and Nicole Kidman is still proselytizing), features more conventional box office punditry.

And the third act, if you will, of the week’s conversation centers around Oscar punditry — and the many ways in which distributors and exhibitors could attempt to better cajole folks to actually show up to see the nominated films in theaters.

As noted above, this episode’s guest is one Chrissi Michael, a content strategist who has long obsessed with the box office and who has recently started writing again on a newly formed substack. Spoiler: She almost instantly went from “I have no idea who this is” to “Oh shit, I either need to hire her or destroy her.”

I’m wildly behind schedule, so no “in terms of the written word this week.” Nonetheless, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Chrissie Michael - C(ine)m(a) Studios

Finally, if you have the means and motivation, several worthwhile organizations are attempting to help those impacted by the California fires.

The Los Angeles-based Anti-Recidivism Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to ending mass incarceration, is raising funds to support California’s prison fire crews.

Please take a look at this spreadsheet listing GoFundMe links for displaced Black families (and impacted businesses) in Altadena, California.

And here are links for…

The Red Cross

The LA food bank

The LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund

The California Fire Foundation

Direct Relief

