Bad Omens and Monkey Trouble

On the tenth episode, we discussed the lower-than-hoped debut weekends for Monkey Man and The First Omen, both of which were once intended for streaming and now qualify as mitzvahs for the multiplex. While we all agree that Monkey Man is a measured long-term win and that movies are not responsible for hyperbolic box office predictions, The First Omen is more complicated as it points toward a continuing overreliance on IP and a potentially overcrowded horror movie marketplace.

In terms of the written word…

I did my usual Sunday morning weekend box office wrap-up.

Jeremy Fuster interviewed NATO president Micheal O’Leary and discussed the necessity of marketing smaller movies beyond just the tentpoles.

Ryan C. Scott’s “Tales from the Box Office” detailed the ten-year anniversary of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which arguably cemented the MCU as an A+ brand.

Lisa Laman has a few new pieces on tap for the week, but until they drop, check out her older Fangoria article on the history of summertime horror flicks.

