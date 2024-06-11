'Bad Boys 4' Unsurprisingly Slaps

After a one-week vacation of sorts, since Hollywood didn’t bother to put anything out last weekend, the four of us are back for the latest episode of the box office podcast. Among the topics of discussion…

A well-liked sequel to a well-liked sequel in a consistently popular franchise opened at the high end of realistic expectations… what a shock!

What the robust $107 million global debut for Bad Boys: Ride or Die does (and doesn’t) say about Will Smith’s current theatrical drawing power…

After The Watchers stumbles, is horror in trouble or are the movies underwhelming?

What’s behind the unusually long legs, even for allegedly underwhelming releases?

In terms of the written word…

Jeremy offered a rundown at TheWrapPro on why Hollywood would much prefer Paramount end up owned by Skydance over almost any other result currently on the table.

Ryan’s latest “Tales of the Box Office” notes the 40th anniversary of what would be the concurrent opening day for both Ghostbusters and Gremlins, which is probably the closest thing we had to a past-tense #Barbenheimer.

Lisa’s latest includes “What We Lose with the Closure of Theaters Like the Angelika Plano,” an obituary for one of many indie or smaller-scale theaters that have faced existential peril over the last few years.

