Mine Crafts and Cinema Cons

Cinema United and friends spent the entire week listening to studios pledge their loyalty to theatrical exhibition. At the same time, theater owners implicitly reaffirmed the commercial and cultural value of the big screen. A day later, the Generation Z-targeted A Minecraft Movie opened so overwhelmingly above even optimistic projections that it single-handedly made the case for them. So yes, Scott and Jeremy spent the week at CinemaCon. They had plenty to say about what was shown (a big “Trust us!” presentation from Amazon MGM Studios, a surprisingly 20th Century Studios-centric Disney panel, etc.), what wasn’t shown (not much from Superman, and nothing at all from Michael), and macro-sized conversations and takeaways from the “largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world.”

Pardon the repetition, but Scott Mendelson’s CinemaCon coverage - Sony, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount and Disney. Beyond that, I also argued that A Minecraft Movie could be that “first new-to-cinema, live-action, blockbuster franchise since The Hunger Games” I’ve been waiting for since, well, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II in late 2015.

Jeremy Fuster interviewed Cinema United CEO Michael O’Leary about the name change, among other essential topics. The name change will no longer have anyone wondering if they know where the nukes are. He also offered a deep dive concerning the circumstances surrounding Jennifer Salke’s departure from Amazon.

Lisa Laman discussed the extent to which Hollywood has spent the Covid-era decade essentially ignoring young or even younger audiences in theaters, offering not more adult-skewing programmers but rather franchise revamps and legacy sequels aimed at AARP-aged moviegoers and previously youth-skewing high-concept flicks pumped up with R-rated, kid-unfriendly violence.

It’s not quite a “Tales from the Box Office,” but Ryan Scott offered a retrospective on the 25th anniversary of Leprechaun in the Hood.

Finally, consider donating to Elyse Jackson’s GoFundMe related to her transition-specific medical expenses if you’re inclined.

