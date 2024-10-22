Smile 2 showed that you don’t have to be a breakout sequel to be a successful follow-up, while Terrifier 3 proved not to be a one-weekend wonder. Joker 2 plunged again while Wild Robot and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice shrugged off PVOD availability and Anora notched the second-biggest per-theater average in five years. Meanwhile, a dive into the listener feedback bag led to spirited debates about the commercial decline of the theatrical comedy, some inexplicably incorrect opinions and hints of simmering conflict waiting just below the surface. Exciting!

In terms of the written word…

Ryan doesn’t have a new “Tales from the Box Office” as of Tuesday morning, so enjoy his piece on whatever happened (or didn’t happen) to Tintin 2, as well as a review of the In A Violent Nature Blu-ray and a bit on five one-and-done slasher franchises that could be ripe for a reboot.

Jeremy and Drew Taylor teamed up for a deep dive on how Toho’s purchase of Gkids factors into a growing war over market share in an increasingly expanding universe of domestic anime consumption.

Lisa got justifiably cranky over Blumhouse’s embrace of artificial intelligence. Moreover, she got her first Indiewire byline, discussing how Dallas, Texas, became the nation’s third-biggest moviegoing marketplace.

Finally, Scott dug into how and why this past weekend was 1/3 lower, even sans inflation than the same mid-October frame in 2014 and what it says about the kinds of films no longer considered theatrically viable.

if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Ryan has an in-print story in the latest issue of Fangoria. So, if you’re so inclined, it’s volume 2, issue 25.

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

