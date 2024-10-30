Venom: The Last Dance is more evidence that the late-2010s Marvel/DC superhero boom has ended, with the sub-genre now as execution-dependant as any other franchise film. Still, a $120 million threequel that will probably clear $400 million worldwide allows Sony a graceful off-ramp for their decade-long efforts to make Spider-Man’s rogues gallery into their own cinematic universe.

Meanwhile, the gang discusses a surprisingly solid opening weekend for Conclave alongside promising expansion results for Anora and We Live in Time. Finally, a conversation about whether Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 is a Max original that got an olive branch in the form of an AFI premiere and 50-screen theatrical release or the kind of film that WBD should have treated like a conventional multiplex release as a matter of professional courtesy.

In terms of the written word…

Jeremy Fuster dug deep into Governor Newsom’s entertainment industry-specific incentive plan to double the tax rebate cap for films and television shows that shoot in California.



Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” details the 40th anniversary of James Cameron’s The Terminator. As far as mid-1980s cult sci-fi action/horror flicks go, it’s no The Hidden, but I hear the sequel turned out pretty well.

Lisa Laman discussed how strong October holdovers and a robust and varied November theatrical slate (Wreck-It Ralph, Flight, Skyfall, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Lincoln, Life of Pi, etc.) made November of 2012 the biggest such “11th month of the year” ever in raw box office earnings. By all means, learn nothing from that “something big for everyone” milestone.

Finally, Scott Mendelson offered key franchise-building lessons tied to the 20th anniversary of Saw and the 10th anniversary of John Wick.

Share

Share

Share

Share

As always, if you like what you hear, like, share, comment, and smash (using a cartoon mallet) that subscribe button with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you want to bother us and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or offer ideas for bonus episodes, ping us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Ryan has an in-print story in the latest issue of Fangoria. So, if you’re so inclined, it’s volume 2, issue 25.

Share

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Looper, Cultress and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria